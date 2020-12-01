https://thelibertyloft.com/michigan-restaurant-urging-people-to-defy-governor-whitmers-indoor-dining-ban/

Share this article:

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Detroit, MI — The owners of a Michigan based restaurant are urging citizens to openly defy Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s looming extension on her indoor dining ban.

Joe and Rosalie Vicari, the owners of the Andiamo chain and Joe Muer Seafood restaurants, wrote in a letter urging other restaurant owners to band together and fight back against the ban, Detroit Free Press reported.

No Title Michigan restaurant defying state dine-in service ban because of employees’ livelihoods, owner says https://t.co/y8gHUNx18s

“Our industry cannot survive another extended closure,” the letter reads. “Thousands of restaurants and tens of thousands of our employees can not survive it either. We need to band together and FIGHT BACK but we need to do this as a United Group of Michigan Restaurant Owners.”

“We anticipate the governor will make an announcement to extend her ‘pause’ through the end of the year, on Sunday, Dec. 6.”

“We will be reopening our restaurants on Dec. 9,” the letter continues.

On Nov. 15 Gov. Whitmer announced new restrictions which included limited gathering sizes for schools and restaurants. The restrictions brought a pause to in-person instruction, as well as indoor dining.

The new restrictions are set to be in place until Dec. 8.

Prior to the letter from the Vicari’s, The Michigan Restaurant & Lodging Association (MRLA) filed a lawsuit in order to try to halt the governors Nov. 18 ban on indoor dining.

The lawsuit from the MRLA is seeking an emergency preliminary injunction which would allow restaurants and bars to continue to offer indoor dining services as long as they follow the health and safety guidelines.”We have taken this action only after careful deliberation and as the last available option to prevent the outright devastation of restaurant operators and their hundreds of thousands of employees across the state,” explained Justin Winslow, the President and CEO of the MRLA.

To contact Elizabeth, please reach out through The Liberty Loft website. Be sure to subscribe to The Liberty Loft’s daily newsletter. If you enjoy our content, please consider donating to support The Liberty Loft so we can continue to deliver great content.

Share this article:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

