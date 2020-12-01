https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/michigan-witness-says-military-ballots-saw-looked-like-xerox-copies-100-joe-biden-video/

The Michigan Senate Oversight Committee on Tuesday held a hearing in Lansing on election fraud and irregularities.

President Trump was ahead of Joe Biden in Michigan on election night when all of a sudden they stopped counting votes.

At around 4:30 AM AFTER Election Day, a massive ballot dump of more than 130,000 votes appeared for Joe Biden in Michigan.

One witness on Tuesday said all of the military ballots she saw looked like “Xerox copies” of each other – none were registered Michigan voters and 100% went for Joe Biden.

The witness, Patty, described how elections officials overrode the system to enter non-registered voters – all for Joe Biden.

“Not one of the military ballots was a registered voter and the ballots looked like they were all exactly the same Xerox copies of the ballot – they were all for Biden across the board, there wasn’t a single Trump vote and none of the voters were registered, “witness Patty said. “They had to manually enter the names, addresses, enter birthdate of 1/1/2020 which would override the system and allow them to enter non-registered voters of which I saw several that day, throughout the day, that’s how they would override voters that were neither in the electronic poll book or in the supplemental updated poll book.”

Witness at #MichiganHearing says all military ballots she saw looked like “xerox copies” of each other, none were registered Michigan voters and all were for Biden pic.twitter.com/nU6OMG7M88 — Team Trump (@TeamTrump) December 1, 2020

