https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/missouri-lawmaker-discovers-dominion-failed-pay-missouri-taxes-not-allowed-operate-state-still-running-elections/

Missouri state lawmaker Justin Hill (R-Lake St. Louis) released a bombshell report on Dominion Voting Systems on Tuesday. According to Hill Dominion were dissolved last year for failure to pay income taxes while operating in the state of Missouri.

Representative Hill concluded that Dominion has been operating illegally in the state.

Rep. Justin Hill told The Gateway Pundit that Dominion currently has about 20% of the electorate in the state of Missouri. Hill also found out that Dominion was dissolved in the State of Missouri. According to Missouri state law they are not allowed to operate their business in the Show Me state except for winding down their activities.

Rep. Hill told Gateway Pundit what is really interesting is that through his research he found that the source code from Dominion should be turned over to the state after the company dissolved in the state. Hill promised to keep us abreast on his findings.

Here is Justin Hill’s tweet from earlier today.

While investigating corrupt Dominion Voting Systems in MO, I learned they were dissolved last year for failure to pay income taxes all while still running our elections! @realDonaldTrump #stopthesteal pic.twitter.com/WB7FMuL7sj — Justin Hill (@HillForMissouri) November 30, 2020

Letter by Secretary of State John Ashcroft back in October 2019.

