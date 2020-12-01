https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/must-see-dr-linda-lee-tarver-absolutely-flames-hot-mess-voter-fraud-michigan-lansing-hearing-video/

Dr Linda Lee Tarver is a former Michigan Civil rights commissioner, Community affairs Director and Election Integrity Liason.

Dr. Tarver documented the history of rampant voter fraud in Michigan for AT LEAST 25 YEARS!

The former Republican activist gave a detailed explanation of what a valid election should look like. She gave one of the most compelling testimonies of the day. She called for a forensic audit of the entire election here in Michigan. Dr. Tarver called the election process in Michigan a “hot mess” that has been going on for decades.

Tarver told the committee today that she has seen ballot harvesters come in to deliver a stack of 75 ballots at a time to the elections office and set them on the counter.

Democrat Senator Jeff Irwin (D-Ann Arbor) attempted to harass Dr. Tarver but she would have none of it!

This fine Michigan GOP lady has been involved with elections 25 yrs, last 8 of which with voting integrity. Gutless Democrat weasel State Sen @JeffMIrwin tries to blame everything on @realDonaldTrump & Michigan GOP.

Will bless your heart to watch the back and forth! 1/4 pic.twitter.com/MlJv8dIpS6 — President-Elect Reed (@Herbert_L_Reed) December 1, 2020

Can you even imagine if a Republican representative went after a black female Democrat with that same ton as Senator Irwin?

Dr. Linda Lee Tarver was an exceptional witness today.

