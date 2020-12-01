https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/anthony-fauci-schools-bars-teachers-unions/2020/12/01/id/999535

Dr. Anthony Fauci’s call to “close the bars, keep the schools open,” when it comes to the coronavirus, has not been widely reported by major network news stations.

“We say it, not being facetiously or having a soundbite or anything, but you know: close the bars, keep the schools open, is what we really say,” Fauci told ABC’s “This Week” in an interview with host Martha Raddatz. “Obviously, you don’t have one size fits all, but as I’ve said in the past, and as you accurately quoted me – the default position should be as best as possible, within reason, to keep the children in school and get them back to school.”

However, ABC’s own “World News Tonight,” as well as NBC’s “Nightly News,” and “CBS Evening News,” declined to air this part of the interview, according to Media Research Center’s Nicholas Fondacaro.

“While the broadcast networks spent Monday evening echoing Dr. Anthony Fauci’s complaints against fed up Americans spending Thanksgiving with their families, and CBS blasted Florida for keeping schools open, none of them shared his Sunday comments arguing that kids should remain in school and his admission that kids don’t spread the virus as much as they feared,” Fondacaro wrote.

