https://hotair.com/archives/ed-morrissey/2020/12/01/new-purdue-ad-save-georgia-save-america/
About The Author
Related Posts
Colorado illegal aliens pretty excited about a Biden presidency
November 21, 2020
More NYPost: Hunter e-mails show big paydays from China
October 15, 2020
Pittsburgh BLM activists claim video only shows one side of the story
September 8, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy