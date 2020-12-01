https://www.theepochtimes.com/new-york-billionaire-progressives-are-regressing-the-city_3600347.html

New York billionaire and CEO of Gristedes Foods, John Catsimatidis, criticized the progressive policies adopted by New York State and New York City. “Let’s tell the truth. Progressives are not progressing our city. They are taking it backwards. They’re taking it backwards to the days when we were worried about the radios in our cars because somebody’s gonna break into them,” Catsimatidis told Jan Jekielek, the host of The Epoch Times’ American Thoughts Leaders program. Catsimatidis rebuked progressive officials for using the words “black lives matter” but not really caring about the African-American community. “They want to defund the police. We support New York City police. The people in Harlem, I have talked to the people in Harlem, they want to be able to dial 911 and get police support. They can’t dial BLM Black Lives Matter and get support from them,” said Catsimatidis. Gristedes Foods is the largest grocery …

