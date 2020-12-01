https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/12/01/no-way-new-report-says-covid-19-likely-in-the-u-s-in-december-2019-before-china-ever-acknowledged-it-publicly/

You mean to tell us that the entire narrative out of China was wrong and that the deadly pandemic was already spreading in America in December? No. Way.

COVID-19 was infecting Americans on West Coast as early as mid-December https://t.co/1EdUmGXabb via @WSJ — Scott Wong (@scottwongDC) December 1, 2020

In other words, “no s*it”:

From the no sh*t column A new analysis of blood donations finds that Covid-19 was present on West Coast as early as mid-December https://t.co/c5dI02yc4M — Chris Mattmann (@chrismattmann) December 1, 2020

From the WSJ:

The new coronavirus infected people in the U.S. in mid-December 2019, a few weeks before it was officially identified in China and about a month earlier than public health authorities found the first U.S. case, according to a government study published Monday. The findings significantly strengthen evidence suggesting the virus was spreading around the world well before public health authorities and researchers became aware, upending initial thinking about how early and quickly it emerged.

This new study used samples taken from blood donations:

“In analyzing the blood samples, the CDC scientists found antibodies in 39 samples from California, Oregon and Washington state collected between December 13 and December 16.” https://t.co/q63QUZel0O — Bianna Golodryga (@biannagolodryga) December 1, 2020

And it fits with information about the spread of the virus coming out of Europe:

NEW—The coronavirus was in the US in mid-December 2019, a few weeks before it was officially identified in China, according to CDC analysis of blood donation samples. This also matches waste water analysis that found virus earlier in Europe. 🧵 #COVID19 https://t.co/vMYI60oPNP — Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) December 1, 2020

There certainly was anecdotal evidence back then to back up this hypothesis:

Last December, I had what I thought was the worst lingering flu of my life, and lost sense of taste and smell for about three weeks, which had never happened in my life. Covid-19 Likely in U.S. in Mid-December 2019, CDC Scientists Report – WSJ https://t.co/CGKlXZihwD — Jeff Howard (@jeffreyhoward33) December 1, 2020

