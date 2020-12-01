https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/ufo-stephen-colbert-pentagon/2020/12/01/id/999501

Former President Barack Obama was briefed on UFOs but won’t say whether they exist.

“Certainly asked about it,” Obama said Monday night during an appearance on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.”

“And?” asked Colbert.

“Can’t tell you,” the 44th president said. “Sorry.”

“All right, I’ll take that as a yes,” Colbert quipped. “Because if there was none, you’d say there was none, right? You just played your hand. I thought you were a poker player. You just 100% showed your river card.”

“Feel free to think that,” Obama replied.

“I do,” the late-night show host said. “It makes me happy that you won’t tell me about UFOs.”

The New York Times in June reported that a supposedly canceled Pentagon project to investigate strange aerial phenomena was still active. The effort was said to have ended in 2012 but is now operating under the auspices of the U.S. Office of Naval Intelligence under the name Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon Task Force.

Public fascination with UFOs started around 1947 when something crashed into the desert outside Roswell, New Mexico. President Donald Trump in June said he’d heard some interesting things about Roswell but wouldn’t divulge any information.

