James O’Keefe on Tuesday morning dialed in to CNN’s conference call with senior leadership and told president Jeff Zucker that he has been recording insider calls for two months.

O’Keefe livestreamed the call to periscope.

“Do you still feel you’re the most trusted name in news?” O’Keefe asked Zucker.

A very nervous Zucker skirted around the question and said, “thank you for uh — thank you for your comments. So, everybody, I think in light of that, we’ll set up a new system, and we’ll be back with you, we’ll do the rest of the call a little bit later, okay?” Zucker said as he hung up the call.

O’Keefe told Zucker he would be releasing the recordings tonight at 7 PM.

WATCH:

