Actress Ellen Page, 33, is now actor Elliot Page, according to a Tuesday announcement from Page.

Page famously came out as gay in 2014 and married partner Emma Portner in 2018.

What are the details?

Page made the announcement on social media Tuesday.

Page wrote, “Hi friends, I want to share with you that I am trans, my pronouns are he/they and my name is Elliot. I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life. I feel overwhelming gratitude for the incredible people who have supported me along this journey. I can’t begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self.”

Page continued, “I’ve been endlessly inspired by so many in the trans community. Thank you for your courage, your generosity, and ceaselessly working to make this world a more inclusive and compassionate place. I will offer whatever support I can and continue to strive for a more loving and equal society.”

Page is looking for patience from peers and supporters.

“My joy is real, but it is also fragile,” Page admitted. “The truth is, despite feeling profoundly happy right now and knowing how much privilege I carry, I am also scared. I’m scared of the invasiveness, the hate, the ‘jokes,’ and of violence.”

Page went on to note statistics about crimes against those people in the transgender community, and pointed a finger at political leaders who “work to criminalize trans health care and deny our right to exist.”

“[Y]ou have blood on your hands,” Page warned. “You unleash a fury of vile and demeaning rage that lands on the shoulders of the trans community, a community in which 40% of trans adults report attempting suicide. Enough is enough. You aren’t being ‘cancelled,’ you are hurting people. I am one of those people and we won’t be silent in the face of your attacks.”

“I love that I am trans,” Page concluded. “And I love that I am queer. And the more I hold myself close and fully embrace who I am, the more I dream, the more my heart grows, and the more I thrive. To all the trans people who deal with harassment, self-loathing, abuse, and the threat of violence every day: I see you, I love you, and I will do everything I can to change this world for the better.”

Page’s wife, Portner, responded to the news Tuesday on Instagram, writing, “Trans, queer, and non-binary people are a gift to this world. I also ask for patience & privacy but that you join me in the fervent support of trans life every single day. Elliot’s existence is a gift in and of itself. Shine on sweet E. Love you so much.”

