Over a third of U.S. voters disapprove of the way Joe Biden has handled his public role in the weeks following the Nov. 3 election, according to a new Just the News Daily Poll with Scott Rasmussen.

Among voters polled, 36% said they do not approve of Biden’s actions over the course of November and into early December. The Democratic politician, who multiple media outlets have claimed won the 2020 election, has been busy naming potential Cabinet members and proposing administration appointees.

A slim majority, 53%, said they approve of Biden’s performance.

Biden since Election Day has posted razor-thin leads in critical battleground states, with many states having already certified his various victories. U.S. electors are scheduled to finalize their votes on Monday, Dec. 14.

