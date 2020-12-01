https://nationalfile.com/pennsylvania-legislature-moves-to-challenge-election-tells-congress-electoral-votes-must-go-through-them/

Less than a week after the bombshell Gettysburg, Pennsylvania hearing into election integrity, Republican legislators in Pennsylvania have introduced a joint resolution that declares the election’s results in dispute, and demands that Congress only accepts Electoral College votes from Pennsylvania after they have been approved by the legislature.

After Trump senior legal advisor Jenna Ellis and former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani outlined how the Pennsylvania state legislature can reclaim their ability to assign Electoral College votes from the Secretary of State, Pennsylvania Sen. Doug Mastriano quickly formed a Republican coalition and introduced a resolution to this effect. The resolution was introduced on November 30.

The resolution identifies a series of critical issues with the 2020 election, including unequal protection under the law, as some large Democratic counties allowed voters to “cure” or fix their ballots, while smaller Republican counties did not, “improprieties associated with mail-in balloting” that still have not been answered, and the “partisan majority” of the Pennsylvania Supreme Court allowing votes to be received past 8 p.m. on November 3.

In a statement provided to The Epoch Times, the Pennsylvania General Assembly said that “A number of compromises of Pennsylvania’s election laws took place during the 2020 General Election,” and that “The documented irregularities and improprieties associated with mail-in balloting, pre-canvassing, and canvassing have undermined our elector process and, as a result, we cannot accept certification of the results in statewide races.”

As Ellis suggested, the resolution quotes Article 1, Section 2 of the U.S. Constitution, which states: ”Each State shall appoint, in such Manner as the Legislature thereof may direct, a Number of Electors, equal to the whole Number of Senators and Representatives to which the State may be entitled in the Congress.”

Accordingly, the resolution obliges Congress not to accept the results certified by the Secretary of State and passed on to the Pennsylvania governor, and instead only accept the state’s results if they are certified by the Pennsylvania legislature.

Mastriano first hinted at this resolution on November 27, after meeting with Giuliani and Ellis in the special hearing, and suggested that the full-time Pennsylvania state legislature, would have to work longer than it would typically to ensure millions of Pennsylvanians, and Americans, are not disenfranchised by widespread voter fraud.

In Pennsylvania, State Representatives earn $87,180 per year for their full-time job, while State Senators earn $88,610 per year.

Republicans have an overwhelming majority in the state, as Newsmax reported, “GOP members outnumber Democrats in the Pennsylvania House 113-90 and 28-21 in the Senate, with one independent who caucuses with the Republicans.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

