https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/pennsylvania-republicans-got-daffy-ducked/
About The Author
Related Posts
Breaking — Pennsylvania Supreme Court rules that signatures don’t have to match on absentee ballots…
October 23, 2020
Stephen Miller shoots and scores…
November 30, 2020
Read letter from Trump lawyers…
October 25, 2020
Recount the recounts…
November 19, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy