https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/postal-subcontractor-told-100000-ballots-wisconsin-gathered-nov-4-postdated-election-day/

New election fraud whistleblowers came forward on Tuesday, including a postal subcontractor who was told that over 100,000 ballots in Wisconsin were gathered the day after election day and postdated so that they would still be counted.

The new information was made public at a press conference with multiple whistleblowers by the Amistad Project of the Thomas More Society, a national constitutional litigation organization.

Postal subcontractor Nathan Pease says that he was told by two separate postal workers on two separate occasions that the USPS in Wisconsin was gathering over 100,000 ballots on the morning of November 4 to backdate the ballots so that the ballots would be counted even if they arrived after the statutory deadline.

“Mr. Pease’s sworn statement coincides in time with a dramatic ballot dump on the morning of November 5 which heavily favored Mr. Biden and which has caused significant controversy within the expert community regarding the statistical probability of the late insertion of tens of thousands of ballots in favor of a single candidate on the morning after the election,” Amistad Project said in a statement.

At the press conference, it was announced that they have contacted law enforcement about their findings.

Other whistleblower statements include potentially hundreds of thousands of completed absentee ballots being transported across three state lines, and a trailer filled with ballots disappearing in Pennsylvania.

The organization has additional evidence including postal workers in Pennsylvania who were instructed to place Trump mail – including campaign literature – in undeliverable bins while making sure that Biden mail was delivered in a timely fashion.

More information from the Amistad Project can be found here.

The Press Conference is ongoing, watch it live here:

The post Postal Subcontractor Was Told That Over 100,000 Ballots in Wisconsin Were Gathered on Nov. 4 and Postdated for Election Day appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

