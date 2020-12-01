https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/president-trump-nevada-judge-orders-inspection-election-equipment-clark-county/

President Trump tweeted late Monday night that a Nevada judge has ordered the inspection of voting equipment in Clark County.

“A judge in Nevada has ordered Clark County officials to allow an inspection of the elections equipment and sealed containers used in the 2020 election by 1:00 P.M. tomorrow. @RichardGrenell @AdamLaxalt @mschlapp”

A judge in Nevada has ordered Clark County officials to allow an inspection of the elections equipment and sealed containers used in the 2020 election by 1:00 P.M. tomorrow. @RichardGrenell @AdamLaxalt @mschlapp — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 1, 2020

Earlier Monday night Sidney Powell had mentioned that her co-counsel in the Flynn case Jesse Binnall had just won a discovery order in Nevada. Binnall retweeted this account of Powell’s comments:

TRENDING: Crowd Erupts in Cheers as Giuliani Tells AZ State Lawmakers: “Your Political Career is Worth Losing if You Can Save the Right to Vote in America” (VIDEO)

“BREAKING: @SidneyPowell1, when questioned by @seanhannity about whether anyone has had the opportunity to forensically examine these [Dominion] machines, “My co-counsel from the Flynn case, @jbinnall JUST WON a discovery order from the court in Nevada. He has done a great job out”

BREAKING: @SidneyPowell1, when questioned by @seanhannity about whether anyone has had the opportunity to forensically examine these [Dominion] machines, “My co-counsel from the Flynn case, @jbinnall JUST WON a discovery order from the court in Nevada. He has done a great job out — Murray 🇺🇸 (@Rothbard1776) December 1, 2020

Powell: “My co-counsel from the Flynn case, Jesse Binnall in fact got a discovery order from the court today in Nevada. He’s been doing a great job out there trying to get more information and got the discovery order entered today. So they’re, will be collecting a lot more evidence from Nevada where there was massive corruption.”

This is just sad. Hannity takes Sidney Powell at her word that her witnesses can’t come forward “without certain protections in place” and that they “require confidentiality” because their “lives have been threatened” and one has been “beaten up and is in the hospital.” pic.twitter.com/5ZmAUPFIgF — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) December 1, 2020

Also Monday night, a Nevada reporter tweeted that the Trump campaign was trying to serve a subpoena on Clark County Registrar Joe Gloria who was allegedly in hiding from the process servers.

.@realDonaldTrump‘s campaign tells me they’ve been trying to serve Clark County Registrar Joe Gloria with a subpoena since Wednesday. County workers locked the building to keep them out and then Gloria hid in his house all weekend. What are Gloria and Clark County hiding? — Victor Joecks (@VictorJoecks) December 1, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

