https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/all-things-trump/president-trump-may-be-most-important-speech-ive-ever-made?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

President Trump, in a speech posted online Wednesday, alleged that the 2020 election was tainted by fraud.

“If we don’t root out the fraud, the tremendous and horrible fraud that’s taken place in our 2020 election, we don’t have a county anymore,” he said.

The president said that swing state election results included large numbers of ballots cast illegally.

“Millions of votes were cast illegally in the swing states alone, and if that’s the case, the results of the individual swing states must be overturned and overturned immediately,” he said.

“We have in all swing states major infractions or outright fraud which is far more in numbers or votes than we need to overturn the results of a state,” he remarked during the speech.

“As president I have no higher duty than to defend the laws and the Constitution of the United States,” President Trump declared. “That is why I am determined to protect our election system, which is now under coordinated assault and siege.”

