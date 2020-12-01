https://dailycaller.com/2020/12/01/donald-trump-veto-ndaa-section-230/

President Donald Trump threatened to veto the National Defense Authorization Act on Tuesday unless the budget bill includes language that would “completely” terminate Section 230.

“Section 230, which is a liability shielding gift from the U.S. to “Big Tech” (the only companies in America that have it – corporate welfare!), is a serious threat to our National Security & Election Integrity. Our Country can never be safe & secure if we allow it to stand,” Trump tweeted following a Christmas party at the White House. “Therefore, if the very dangerous & unfair Section 230 is not completely terminated as part of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), I will be forced to unequivocally VETO the Bill when sent to the very beautiful Resolute desk. Take back America NOW.” (RELATED: Trump Still Intends To Veto Defense Bill That Would Rename Bases Named After Confederate Figures)

Section 230, which is a liability shielding gift from the U.S. to “Big Tech” (the only companies in America that have it – corporate welfare!), is a serious threat to our National Security & Election Integrity. Our Country can never be safe & secure if we allow it to stand….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 2, 2020

…..Therefore, if the very dangerous & unfair Section 230 is not completely terminated as part of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), I will be forced to unequivocally VETO the Bill when sent to the very beautiful Resolute desk. Take back America NOW. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 2, 2020

The president has previously threatened to veto the Defense Authorization over language that would retitle military bases named after Confederate figures.

The New York Times reported in mid-November that White House chief of staff Mark Meadows told members of Congress that if the bill included a Section 230 termination, Trump would support it.

The White House did not immediately respond by press time to Daily Caller’s inquires on wether the president supported Meadows alleged deal, but Axios reported Tuesday night that the NDAA conference committee was planning to meet Wednesday to review language ahead of bringing it to a vote.