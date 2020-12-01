http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/1oYgdQpZD6w/

Prince Harry admits his world view has changed since parenthood, urging humans to care more and be “like raindrops” which “relieve the parched ground” to tackle climate change.

The Duke of Sussex, 36, who lives with his family on a $14.65-million estate in California, spoke of his passion for nature and Africa during a television exchange to feature in an upcoming documentary, continuing his love of offering advice on climate matters that peaked 12 months ago with his enthusiastic endorsement of Greta Thunberg, as Breitbart News reported.

Speaking about his son Archie, now 19 months, the Daily Mail reports Harry said: “Being in nature is the most healing part of life, I truly believe that’s one reason why it’s there.”

He then said “the moment you become a father, everything really does change because then you start to realise, well, what is the point in bringing a new person in to this world when they get to your age and it’s on fire?”

Harry spoke of the importance of “putting the dos behind the says” when it comes to tackling climate change and conservation, before imploring everyone on the planet to examine their souls, musing:

Every single raindrop that falls from the sky relieves the parched ground. What if every single one of us was a raindrop, and if every single one of us cared?

Harry reflected on the “universally tough year” everyone has experienced during the coronavirus epidemic, adding he has found comfort in nature, which he believes is the “most healing part of life.”

“Someone said to me right at the start of the pandemic, ‘It’s almost as though Mother Nature has sent us to our rooms for bad behaviour’,’”he observed.

The Duke has long stressed his concern for the future of the planet, offering thoughts and solutions along with active campaigning while flying around the globe.

As Breitbart News reported, in September last year he stood on African soil and declared the world was in a state of “emergency” and “losing’” the battle against climate change, an event he declared that “cannot be denied.”

The Duke stressed saving the environment was a race against time, adding everyone should look to young people like Greta Thunberg for inspiration and guidance: “Led by Greta, the world’s children are striking.”

Just weeks before, a barefoot duke stood before an elite audience of business leaders and celebrities gathered at Google’s annual deluxe retreat in Sicily to warn immediate action is needed to avoid an approaching climate catastrophe.

