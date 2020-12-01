https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/puerto-rico-arecibo-observatory-radio-telescope/2020/12/01/id/999561

The radio telescope at Puerto Rico’s Arecibo Observatory has collapsed, the National Science Foundation reported Tuesday.

“The instrument platform of the 305m telescope at Arecibo Observatory in Puerto Rico fell overnight,” the NSF tweeted Tuesday. “No injuries were reported. NSF is working with stakeholders to assess the situation. Our top priority is maintaining safety. NSF will release more details when they are confirmed.”

It added, “NSF is saddened by this development. As we move forward, we will be looking for ways to assist the scientific community and maintain our strong relationship with the people of Puerto Rico.”

The organization had previously warned the telescope was “in danger of a catastrophic failure,” after another auxiliary cable broke earlier this year.

“NSF prioritizes the safety of workers and Arecibo Observatory’s staff and visitors, which makes this decision necessary, although unfortunate,” NSF Director Sethuraman Panchanathan said in a statement last month. “For nearly six decades, the Arecibo Observatory has served as a beacon for breakthrough science and what a partnership with a community can look like. While this is a profound change, we will be looking for ways to assist the scientific community and maintain that strong relationship with the people of Puerto Rico.”

