The Michigan Senate Oversight Committee on Tuesday held a hearing in Lansing on election fraud and irregularities.

President Trump was ahead of Joe Biden in Michigan on election night when all of a sudden they stopped counting votes.

At around 4:30 AM AFTER Election Day, a massive ballot dump of more than 130,000 votes appeared for Joe Biden in Michigan.

One GOP elections observer on Tuesday said all of the military ballots she saw looked like “Xerox copies” of each other – none were registered Michigan voters and 100% went for Joe Biden.

The witness, Patty, described her experience at the TCF Center on Wednesday morning.

“Not one of the military ballots was a registered voter and the ballots looked like they were all exactly the same Xerox copies of the ballot – they were all for Biden across the board, there wasn’t a single Trump vote and none of the voters were registered, “witness Patty said. “They had to manually enter the names, addresses, enter birthdate of 1/1/2020 which would override the system and allow them to enter non-registered voters of which I saw several that day, throughout the day, that’s how they would override voters that were neither in the electronic poll book or in the supplemental updated poll book.”

WATCH:

Witness at #MichiganHearing says all military ballots she saw looked like “xerox copies” of each other, none were registered Michigan voters and all were for Biden pic.twitter.com/nU6OMG7M88 — Team Trump (@TeamTrump) December 1, 2020

The original military votes were discarded and Democrats printed up new military ballots for Joe Biden — 100% for Joe Biden!

So what happened to these original ballots?

This was not an isolated incident.

Last Monday Attorney Lin Wood asked all military members from Georgia who filed an absentee ballot this year to contact his office.

Lin Wood is working to restore justice.

Good afternoon. Busy day! I need some help from GA Patriots. I need identity of any GA voter who cast a MILITARY ABSENTEE BALLOT. If you cast such a ballot or know someone who did, please email me at [email protected] We The People will take action to secure our votes. pic.twitter.com/ZTkbf0jZJK — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) November 23, 2020

Now we know why.

President Trump won military vote 60% to 34% in 2016.

Trump led the phony polling this year with a 52% to 42% lead over Joe Biden with US veterans. Or, more likely 60 to 30 percent lead if this poll was like all the other garbage mainstream polls.

But President Trump lost EVERY SINGLE MILITARY VOTE in Fulton County, Georgia this year.

What absolute BS!

ALL 900 MILITARY BALLOTS IN FULTON COUNTY WENT TO JOE BIDEN!

An ABSOLUTE lie.

Via Steven Mosher

Fun Fraud Fact of the Day: “All 900 military ballots in Fulton County [Georgia] were 100% for Joe Biden.” In what alternate universe does this happen? In 2016, Trump won the military vote 60% to 34%.🧐 pic.twitter.com/Gzc4j0h8YB — StevenWMosher @StevenMosher on Parler (@StevenWMosher) November 27, 2020

If you know a military member in Georgia please have them contact L. Lin Wood.

[email protected]

