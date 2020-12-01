https://www.theblaze.com/news/icet-father-in-law-coronavirus

Rap music icon and actor Ice-T said that his own father-in-law was persuaded against his anti-mask beliefs after he contracted coronavirus and landed in the Intensive Care Unit for forty days.

The actor, whose real name is Tracy Lauren Marrow, tweeted about his wife’s father and posted a photograph of him suffering from the symptoms associated with the pandemic virus.

“My father-in-law ‘Coco’s dad’ was a serious ‘No Masker’ COVID hit him. Pneumonia in both lungs.. 40 days in ICU close to death.. Now he’s on Oxygen indefinitely. Ohhh he’s a Believer now,” tweeted Marrow.

The rapper was debating with people on Twitter about the seriousness of the pandemic when he brought up his father-in-law.

“I have 6 DEAD close friends from this Virus.. You need to shut the F**k up…” responded Marrow to one skeptic.

Marrow’s wife, Coco Austin, provided more details about her father dealing with the coronavirus in a post on Instagram from June.

“He is having trouble breathing and feels like he is being stabbed with pins throughout his body .. For all the people that say it cant happen to your family..think again ..Sending happy thoughts to my father and all the families that are dealing with it❤ also sending prayers to 2 of my aunts who also have covid seems they all got it at the same time,” said Austin.

Marrow appeared to put some of the blame from people not wearing masks on President Donald Trump.

“Honestly.. A lot of no maskers only do it because they’re listening to the President.. Just sayin,” he tweeted.

The rapper made headlines in 2019 when he tweeted an image many associated with the “QAnon” conspiracy theory, but he denies that he knew anything about it after many harangued him about it.

