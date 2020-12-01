https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/doug-collins-georgia-election-senate/2020/12/01/id/999540

Georgia officials such as Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan are “doing a disservice” to the state’s voters by minimizing the issues that have been found in the state’s voting systems, Rep. Doug Collins, R-Ga., said Tuesday.

“They may not at this point add up to what he considers systemic, but what we have found is that when we asked for the first recount, we found almost 10,000 votes that were never counted,” Collins told Fox News’ “America’s Newsroom.” “For the secretary of state or the lieutenant governor or anybody to minimize the issues found is doing a disservice.”

He said he is glad to see officials going after texts, emails, and more that are encouraging people from out of state to vote in the upcoming Senate runoff races, as many of those attempts “have nefarious motives, and I hope we get those checked out.”

Collins said the Senate races are important, because they will determine control of the body, and could potentially determine the fate of investigations that have been underway.

“John Durham’s investigation, they will all be pushed aside under a Joe Biden administration,” Collins said. “They’ll be pushed aside in the Senate. The Senate has to be held, so we don’t see a reversal of the things and gains we made over the past four years, especially legislatively. That’s the agenda that has to be taken into account.”

Collins said he is also encouraging Republican voters to understand the state’s voting laws.

“Early on, when others were saying everything was fine in our election, they needed to be more vigilant,” he said. “They need to be vigilant in giving county election officials more guidance on how to set machines and process paperwork and look at what we feel was a weakening of the signature verification on absentee ballots. That still needs to be looked at.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

