https://justthenews.com/government/congress/rep-ocasio-cortez-takes-selective-issue-politicians-usage-aoc-nickname?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has taken issue with President Trump and others referring to her as “AOC,” but the progressive sage has so far been mum on former President Obama using the popular nickname Wednesday while on a TV show to promote his new book.

“Joe Biden and AOC think we should do something about climate change,” Obama said in one reference, during the Snapchat show “Good Luck America.” The comment was part of a broader discussion about socialism and being politically “cool.”

The second-term New York congresswoman and unofficial leader of a group of female House Democrats known as “The Squad” did not return a call to her congressional office from Just the News about whether she objected to Obama referring to her as “AOC.”

In late October, following a presidential debate between Joe Biden and President Trump, Ocasio-Cortez blasted Trump for using her nickname.

At the time of her response, it was pointed out that Ocasio-Cortez frequently refers to the president and Vice President Pence as “Trump” and “Pence.”

OBAMA SAYS DEMOCRATS’ ‘DEFUND THE POLICE’ AGENDA CONTRIBUTED TO SURPRISE LOSSES IN 2020

Though Ocasio-Cortez has so far not publicly responded to Obama’s comment, some members of the progressive wing of the Democratic Party have responded him suggesting during the interview Wednesday that Democrats lost support at the polls this year by touting the “defund the police” platform, which he equated to a political slogan.

“We lose people in the hands of police,” tweeted Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) “It’s not a slogan but a policy demand. And centering the demand for equitable investments and budgets for communities across the country gets us progress and safety.”

“With all due respect, Mr. President — let’s talk about losing people,” tweeted incoming Colorado Rep. Cori Bush. “We lost Michael Brown Jr. We lost Breonna Taylor. We’re losing out loves ones to police violence. It’s not a slogan. It’s a mandate for keeping our people alive. Defund the police.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

