Twelve people were shot, one fatally, on Monday alone in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports the lone fatality was a 16-year-old boy who was shot in a parking garage by two attackers. He was shot around 2:35 a.m. and transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

One of Monday’s non-fatal shootings involved two moving vehicles “in the 4800 block of West Patterson Avenue” around 7:15 p.m. As the vehicles passed one another an occupant from one opened fire, striking a 30-year-old and a 41-year-old in the other vehicle.

The 30-year-old “was struck in the face and shoulder” while the 41-year-old “was struck in the arm and head.”

Monday’s violence follows a weekend in which 28 were shot, seven fatally, in Mayor Lightfoot’s Chicago.

Breitbart News reported 50 people were shot last weekend in Mayor Lighfoot’s Chicago, and five of those shooting victims succumbed to their wounds. Twenty-three people were shot on Monday, November 16, 2020, alone, and that Monday followed a weekend in which over 20 were shot, one fatally, in the city.

Five people were shot, including a 16-year-old boy, on Thanksgiving Day, in Mayor Lighfoot’s Chicago.

