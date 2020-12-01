https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/rewriting-history-new-york-times-columnist-claims-democrats-never-called-trump-illegitimate/

Columnist Paul Krugman of the New York Times is a real piece of work.

In a recent piece for the paper, he lamented the fact that so many people on the right are questioning the legitimacy of Biden’s win and goes on to say that Democrats never did that to Trump.

Of course, there are numerous examples of people calling Trump an illegitimate president, including Krugman himself.

Here’s an excerpt from his new column (emphasis added):

How Will Biden Deal With Republican Sabotage?

When Joe Biden is inaugurated, he will immediately be confronted with an unprecedented challenge — and I don’t mean the pandemic, although Covid-19 will almost surely be killing thousands of Americans every day. I mean, instead, that he’ll be the first modern U.S. president trying to govern in the face of an opposition that refuses to accept his legitimacy. And no, Democrats by and large were not claiming Donald Trump was illegitimate, just that he was incompetent and dangerous.

It goes without saying that Donald Trump, whose conspiracy theories are getting wilder and wilder, will never concede, and that millions of his followers will always believe — or at least say they believe — that the election was stolen.

To cover themselves, the New York Times added this tiny correction at the bottom of the column:

Correction: Dec. 1, 2020

An earlier version of this column referred imprecisely to Democratic attitudes toward Donald Trump. Some questioned his legitimacy, not all accepted it.

Paul Krugman himself called Trump illegetimate:

Democrats did the same thing:

Jimmy Carter said it:

Hillary Clinton said it:

Democrats and the media think no one remembers anything.

Cross posted from American Lookout.

