Columnist Paul Krugman of the New York Times is a real piece of work.

In a recent piece for the paper, he lamented the fact that so many people on the right are questioning the legitimacy of Biden’s win and goes on to say that Democrats never did that to Trump.

Of course, there are numerous examples of people calling Trump an illegitimate president, including Krugman himself.

Here’s an excerpt from his new column (emphasis added):

How Will Biden Deal With Republican Sabotage? When Joe Biden is inaugurated, he will immediately be confronted with an unprecedented challenge — and I don’t mean the pandemic, although Covid-19 will almost surely be killing thousands of Americans every day. I mean, instead, that he’ll be the first modern U.S. president trying to govern in the face of an opposition that refuses to accept his legitimacy. And no, Democrats by and large were not claiming Donald Trump was illegitimate, just that he was incompetent and dangerous. It goes without saying that Donald Trump, whose conspiracy theories are getting wilder and wilder, will never concede, and that millions of his followers will always believe — or at least say they believe — that the election was stolen.

To cover themselves, the New York Times added this tiny correction at the bottom of the column:

Correction: Dec. 1, 2020 An earlier version of this column referred imprecisely to Democratic attitudes toward Donald Trump. Some questioned his legitimacy, not all accepted it.

Paul Krugman himself called Trump illegetimate:

Does he realize his old statements are on the internet? pic.twitter.com/pgwbo14nKg — Noam Blum (@neontaster) December 1, 2020

And we’re only up to March 2017, folks! pic.twitter.com/itpNtbgHo1 — Noam Blum (@neontaster) December 1, 2020

Fuck it, I’m just gonna keep going. pic.twitter.com/QtvI807QMO — Noam Blum (@neontaster) December 1, 2020

Democrats did the same thing:

I’ve tried to make this suitable for framing, @PaulKrugman: 2017: “Now Mr. Lewis says that he won’t attend the inauguration of Donald Trump, whom he regards as an illegitimate president.” 2020: “And no, Democrats never said Donald Trump was illegitimate…” pic.twitter.com/aN9F7pIWXK — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) December 1, 2020

Jimmy Carter said it:

It wasn’t just Hillary. Every Democrat believes Trump’s presidency is illegitimate.https://t.co/Mvcw3ucSab — Uri Blago (@UriBlago) November 23, 2020

Hillary Clinton said it:

Ah yes, let’s make up arbitrary rules for who counts. Does she qualify or nah? https://t.co/iT60tFtugx — Noam Blum (@neontaster) December 1, 2020

Democrats and the media think no one remembers anything.

