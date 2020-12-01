https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/san-jose-mayor-apologizes-getting-caught-gathering-family-thanksgiving-defiance-california-covid-order/

Another day, another Democrat hypocrite in California.

San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo on Tuesday was forced to publicly apologize after getting caught gathering with his family for Thanksgiving in defiance of California’s Covid order.

In October California Governor Gavin Newsom unveiled authoritarian Thanksgiving Covid rules which prohibited more than 3 households from gathering.

Here is a small list of some of Newsom’s insane Covid rules for Thanksgiving:

Attendance Gatherings that include more than 3 households are prohibited . This includes everyone present, including hosts and guests. Remember, the smaller the number of people, the safer.

. This includes everyone present, including hosts and guests. Remember, the smaller the number of people, the safer. Keep the households that you interact with stable over time. By spending time with the same people, risk of transmission is reduced. Participating in multiple gatherings with different households or groups is strongly discouraged.

The host should collect names of all attendees and contact information in case contact tracing is needed later.

2. Gather Outdoors Gatherings that occur outdoors are significantly safer than indoor gatherings. All gatherings must be held outside. Attendees may go inside to use restrooms as long as the restrooms are frequently sanitized.

Gatherings may occur in outdoor spaces that are covered by umbrellas, canopies, awnings, roofs, and other shade structures provided that at least three sides of the space (or 75%) are open to the outdoors.

A gathering of no more than three households is permitted in a public park or other outdoor space, even if unrelated gatherings of other groups up to three households are also occurring in the same park or other outdoor space. If multiple such gatherings are occurring, mixing between group gatherings is not allowed. Additionally, multiple gatherings of three households cannot be jointly organized or coordinated to occur in the same public park or other outdoor space at the same time – this would constitute a gathering exceeding the permitted size.

But the rules are only for the peasants.

Mayor Liccardo had Thanksgiving dinner with his family with people from FIVE different households in defiance of California’s Covid order.

Liccardo’s comms director lied to an NBC reporter and claimed the Mayor had Thanksgiving dinner at home.

He didn’t.

Liccardo’s chief of staff reached out to NBC to correct the record that the Mayor actually had Thanksgiving dinner at his parent’s house with people from several different households.

“I understand my obligation as a public official to provide exemplary compliance with the public health orders, and certainly not to ignore them. I commit to do better,” Liccardo said.

I apologize for my decision to gather for Thanksgiving with my family, contrary to the rules. I understand my obligation as a public official to provide exemplary compliance w/ public health orders, & not to ignore them. I commit to do better. My statement: pic.twitter.com/LFhX2LCUf3 — Sam Liccardo (@sliccardo) December 1, 2020

Democrat officials in California know that Covid is not as dangerous as they are leading the public to believe which is why they are constantly getting caught breaking their own lockdown orders.

California Governor Gavin Newsom and San Francisco Mayor London Breed were both caught having extravagant dinners at The French Laundry in Napa Valley as they told peasants to stay home.

LA County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl was caught dining at Il Forno Trattoria in Santa Monica just hours after she voted to ban all outdoor dining last Tuesday.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi was caught on surveillance video getting her hair done in a shuttered salon without a face mask on.

Had enough yet, California?

