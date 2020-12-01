http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/3O_yt7xAwU0/

During a press conference on Tuesday, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said he agrees with Joe Biden’s plan to grant transgender children access to sports, bathrooms, and locker rooms according to their gender identity.

Schumer was asked, “Joe Biden said that on his first day of office, he will give transgender students access to sports, bathrooms, and locker rooms in accordance with their gender identity in all federally-funded schools. Do you think he has the ability to do this, and do you agree with this decision?”

Schumer responded, “I agree with the decision, and I know he’ll check things out thoroughly, legally.”

