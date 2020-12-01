https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/privacy/senator-mike-braun-says-trump-right-veto-ndaa-if-removal-section-230-not?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Indiana GOP Sen. Mike Braun said Wednesday that he agrees with President Trump’s plan to veto the National Defense Authorization Act if Congress doesn’t remove part of a federal telecommunications law known as Section 230 that effectively shields big tech from content liability.

“I think he’s right there,” Braun said on Just the News’ “Water Cooler” show. “If that’s not included, I think he’s justified in vetoing it.”

Braun, a former state legislator, described Big Tech to show host David Brody as a monopoly and oligopoly, saying,”There just are a handful that control such an important part of our economy.”

Section 230 effectively states tech companies, like Facebook and Twitter, are not liable for the third party content they allow to be posted.

The senator also touched on the president’s election fraud claims and said Trump has two weeks before the Electoral College votes on Dec. 14 to secure the election.

“I think the president’s entitled to try to uncover any item of it,” Braun said. “And just because it hasn’t hit pay dirt yet, there’s two weeks to go,” he said. “If you’re going to have any chance of having the other side feel comfortable with some type of unified approach, you need to let the process play out.”

