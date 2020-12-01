https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/senator-rand-paul-raises-questions-voting-anomalies-key-swing-states/

Trump supporters are questioning the outcome of the 2020 election, and they have every right to be suspicious.

There are some things that just don’t make sense, such as the surge of votes of Biden in just the right places and seemingly in the middle of the night.

Senator Rand Paul is the latest person to raise some serious questions.

PJ Media reports:

Four Data Dumps in the Witching Hour After the Election Gave Biden Victory. Rand Paul Has Questions On Sunday afternoon, Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) shared an unsettling analysis of the 2020 election results that raises serious questions about statistical anomalies and four particularly suspicious “data dumps” in the key swing states of Georgia, Michigan, and Wisconsin. “Interesting . . . Trump margin of ‘defeat’ in 4 states occurred in 4 data dumps between 1:34-6:31 AM. Statistical anomaly? Fraud? Look at the evidence and decide for yourself,” Paul tweeted. He added a jab at Big Tech censorship: “That is, if Big Tech allows u to read this.” Paul shared an anonymous report that claims to have investigated 8,954 updates to the vote totals in all 50 states and finds that four of the updates “are profoundly anomalous; they deviate from a pattern which is otherwise found in the vast majority of the remaining 8,950 vote updates.” The report identifies four specific data dumps that fall outside the realm of probability. “The basic intuition is: big margins are one thing, and so are super-skewed results, but it’s weird to have them both at the same time, as they generally become inversely related as either value increases,” the report argues.

See Rand Paul’s tweet below:

Interesting . . . Trump margin of “defeat” in 4 states occurred in 4 data dumps between 1:34-6:31 AM. Statistical anomaly? Fraud? Look at the evidence and decide for yourself.(That is, if Big Tech allows u to read this) Anomalies in Vote Counts; https://t.co/DgBlYj9zUP — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) November 29, 2020

It is rather curious, isn’t it?

It seems Biden got just the help he needed in just the right places.

Cross posted from American Lookout.

