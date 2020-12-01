https://issuesinsights.com/2020/12/01/__trashed-5/

So-called progressive Democrats are buzzing about a “Great Reset” under Joe Biden, as if they have some completely new ideas to make our economy better and stronger. Sorry, but they’re merely repackaging the failed ideas of socialism and hoping Americans will be suckers enough to buy it. Don’t fall for it.

After months of COVID-19 lockdowns and growing restrictions on your personal liberties, you’ll soon be hearing from Democrats that this is the “new normal.” To function in this brave new world, we need to join the rest of the nations in a global “Great Reset” to create a better, more sustainable economy.

Sounds great? It isn’t. In fact, it’s a thinly disguised assault on free markets and Americans’ individual liberties and rights. Once those things are given away, you’ll be little more than a pawn in the globalists’ big game.

You might be wondering, where did this idea even come from? The answer: The World Economic Forum, a group of high-level government officials, economists, billionaires and corporate leaders whose goal is to make the world safe for big business.

Here’s how the WEF describes the Great Reset:

There is an urgent need for global stakeholders to cooperate in simultaneously managing the direct consequences of the COVID-19 crisis. To improve the state of the world, the World Economic Forum is starting The Great Reset initiative.

Let’s parse this mere handful of words for a moment. They contain a world of hidden meaning.

“Global stakeholders.” That’s who they want to replace “shareholders,” people who actually invested their dollars and have, as the saying goes, skin in the game. We’d have to give up traditional free markets, low taxes, relatively light regulation and our rights as U.S. citizens to be managed instead by inchoate groups of global “stakeholders.”

That means left-wing activist groups, non-governmental organizations, foreign officials, loosely structured busybodies and sell-out bankers and economists would make life-and-death decisions for businesses. Hiring, firing, production, where they locate, how they do business. Everything.

It’s a blueprint for socialism, though it won’t be called that.

Then there’s that phrase about needing to “cooperate in simultaneously managing the direct consequences of the COVID-19 crisis.” To paraphrase Rahm Emanuel’s infamous quote, the left never wants to let a crisis go to waste.

Again, here, the key words “cooperate,” “simultaneously,” and “managing.” All are euphemisms for “more globalism and control by unelected supra-national governments. and individuals.”

Then comes a grand pronouncement of epic egotism, that “to improve the state of the world,” the light-bringing WEF will now present us with its very own idea: A “Great Reset.”

The statement goes on, of course, creepily asserting that global leaders will forge “the future state of global relations, the direction of national economies, the priorities of societies, the nature of business models and the management of a global commons.” And it further vows “to build a new social contract that honors the dignity of every human being.”

A “new social contract,” whether you like it or not. Whether you agree with it or not. This is collectivism at its worst. It appears generous, speaking on behalf of the downtrodden and put-upon workers of the world, but is in fact inimical to our freedoms, liberties and rights, and our free-market economy.

All because of the coronavirus and the lockdowns that have hit the global economy hard.

“While the political class and super-wealthy leftists (Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg, Bill Gates, the Waltons) have seen their fortunes soar to the level of Byzantine potentates, much of America is broken or near breaking,” writes Andrea Widburg at the American Thinker, citing a recent report by the American Institute for Economic Research.

The pandemic is merely a rationale. And this “Great Reset” concept didn’t spring from nothing. It’s the brainchild of Klaus Schwab, the WEF’s executive chairman who has been flogging the “stakeholder” horse non-stop since 1971. It’s his grand idea that companies shouldn’t be accountable to their shareholders but rather to a diffuse, ill-defined group of “stakeholders.”

Schwab’s proposal is a recipe for corporatism, or corporate socialism, in which big businesses conspire with big government, global regulators and various and sundry elites against small local businesses and their customers and workers. It’s fascism without borders.

Lest you think this is an exaggeration, here’s what Schwab himself wrote on the WEF site a, while back:

To achieve a better outcome, the world must act jointly and swiftly to revamp all aspects of our societies and economies, from education to social contracts and working conditions. Every country, from the United States to China, must participate, and every industry, from oil and gas to tech, must be transformed. In short, we need a ‘Great Reset’ of capitalism.

Let’s repeat that: “We need a ‘Great Reset’ of capitalism.” Every country “must participate.” And every industry “must be transformed.”

Schwab even has his own book, fresh off the presses, touting yet again his moldy, nearly half-century-old ideas: “COVID-19: The Great Reset.“

In fact, what we need isn’t a “great reset,” but more real capitalism and free markets. That would enrich everyone. Capitalist economies are the wealthiest, freest, least-polluting and most-accountable of any economies on earth.

The evidence is overwhelming that free markets and free individuals are the reason for “the miracle of modern-day prosperity,” as economist Daniel J. Mitchell of the Center for Freedom and Prosperity calls it.

By contrast, Schwab’s ideas are little more than play-nice socialism, with unelected elites such as him telling the rest of us how to work and play, what to buy, how much energy to use, where to build our homes, how and when to travel, and how to live our lives. It’s a dystopian vision of endless globalism and overweening control, which American progressives now openly embrace.

In short, it’s the end of the nation-state. Which explains why so many on the left openly and virulently hate America. It’s the model that most other nations have aspired to. So they must tear it down.

And, to be fair, we admit socialism does produce some things in great abundance: Misery, poverty, hopelessness and death.

Understand, to say all this is to be called a “conspiracy theorist” by the mainstream media. Nonsense. We’re using their own words to describe the Great Reset. And, beyond the bland anodyne rhetoric, it’s truly frightening. It would mean the end of the U.S. and other nations as we know them. The end of free markets. The end of individual rights, as guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution. The end of your freedom, in short.

— Written by the I&I Editorial Board

