https://www.thefirsttv.com/side-effects-of-new-vaccine-by-moderna/

Virology Professor Vincent Racaniello joined Mike Slater on Monday to break down the known side effects of the new COVID-19 vaccine from Moderna.

Similar to other vaccines, side effects include soreness at the injection site, fever, muscle aches, headaches, migraines, malaise, and lethargy.

“Those are usually common side effects you get after getting an injection… the real question is: are there going to be more serious effects?”

WATCH: