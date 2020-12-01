https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/literally-hundreds-small-cyber-teams-looking-dominion-voting-machines-colonel-waldron-arizona-voter-fraud-hearing/

The first expert at Monday’s Arizona State Legislature hearing with Rudy Giuliani was a US cybersecurity expert who quickly described all the shocking control weaknesses within the Dominion voting machines.



Colonel Phil Waldron spoke first at the Arizona hearing about the voting machines used in US elections. These are the same machines used in Venezuela by Chavez. The Dominion systems were connected to the Internet as well, despite Dominion’s claims to the contrary.

On Dominion pointed to as being “secure” because it doesn’t connect to internet: Witness Col. Phil Waldron: These machines have many access points to internet. These machines ARE connected to internet. Dominion User Manual instructs how. Server traffic showed connections. — Chanel Rion OAN (@ChanelRion) November 30, 2020

The records within the system can be manipulated by outside parties and insiders as well:

Of course Dominion voting machines output could be manipulated pic.twitter.com/P1gj6jevdu — Joe Hoft (@joehoft) December 1, 2020

We also know there are many teams looking into the Dominion voting machine control weaknesses:

There are many teams looking into Dominion. #lookout pic.twitter.com/c22Cgfv29y — Joe Hoft (@joehoft) December 1, 2020

Yesterday’s testimonies in Arizona were devastating. The steal is on and they got caught.

