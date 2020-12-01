https://www.oann.com/trading-in-shares-of-chinese-smartphone-maker-xiaomi-halted-hkex/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=trading-in-shares-of-chinese-smartphone-maker-xiaomi-halted-hkex

December 2, 2020

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Trading in shares of Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi Corp was halted on Wednesday, according to a notice from the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong.

It gave no further details on the suspension.

Xiaomi has raised $3.91 billion as part of a deal that includes Hong Kong’s largest top-up placement, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

