https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/trump-attorney-phil-kline-two-trailers-full-completed-ballots-delivered-pennsylvania-ny-one-november-4th-video/

Attorney Phillip Kline with the Amistad Project joined Lou Dobbs on Tuesday following the explosive hearing this afternoon in Arlington, Virginia.

Kline earlier at his press conference introduced two different USPS contract truck drivers who went public after they found it “unusual” and were concerned when they realized that had transferred completed ballots and fraudulent ballots to stops in Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

On Tuesday night Kline described one load that was delivered to Pennsylvania in October and a second load of completed ballots that were delivered to Pennsylvania on November 4th to Delaware County.

TRENDING: WATCH LIVE… USPS WHISTLEBLOWERS COME FORWARD: Driver Delivered Hundreds of Thousands of Completed Ballots Across Three State Lines

This is outrageous Democrat corruption!

The two truck drivers and AMERICAN HEROES spoke today at the press conference.

According to Kline these shipments happened several times — hundreds of thousands of ballots!

Democrats are about to be outed for their crimes!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

