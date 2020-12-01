https://www.theepochtimes.com/trump-ballots-switched-to-biden-testimony_3600473.html

Maricopa County GOP chairwoman Linda Brickman testified before members of the Arizona State Legislature. She said she personally observed votes for President Trump being tallied as votes for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden by Dominion machines. “I observed, with my Democratic partner, the preparation of a new ballot, since the original one was soiled, or wouldn’t go through the tabulators,” said Brickman. Brickman is a veteran county elections worker and the GOP head of one of the country’s largest counties. Her testimony was submitted in a sworn affidavit under penalty of perjury. “I read her a Trump Republican ballot, and as soon as she entered it into the system, the ballot defaulted on the screen to a Biden Democratic ballot,” said Brickman. She remarked that when she reported the issue to election supervisors, others in the room also commented that they had witnessed the same manipulation. Brickman says she witnessed votes …

