The election integrity hearing held in Arizona on Monday received a phone call from the president. “Well thank you very much, I’ve been watching the hearings and they are fascinating, incredible, and I just want to thank all of you,” said President Donald Trump. He called the 2020 election “the greatest scam ever perpetrated on our country.” “I know that we won Arizona, and we won Michigan, and we won Georgia, and we won Pennsylvania, and we won Wisconsin, but what they did is they played games, and games like nobody’s ever seen before. This is the first time Republicans, or the first time anyone has fought back,” said Trump. Trump’s attorneys Rudy Giuliani and Jenna Ellis facilitated the call as members of the Arizona Legislature, witnesses, and attendees of the hearing listened. During the call, President Trump accused Republican Arizona Governor Doug Ducey of rushing the certification process amid voter fraud …

