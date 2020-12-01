https://www.theepochtimes.com/trump-calls-in-to-arizona-hearing-says-2020-election-is-the-greatest-scam_3599985.html

President Donald Trump called in to an election integrity hearing held by members of the Arizona State Legislature on Monday, calling the 2020 presidential election “the greatest scam ever perpetrated on our country.” The president on Monday evening thanked the witnesses and representatives at the hearing, accusing Democrats of playing “games like nobody has ever seen before.” “This is the first time that Republicans or the first time anyone has fought back,” Trump said. The hearing saw Trump’s attorneys Rudy Giuliani and Jenna Ellis, alongside witnesses, appear in front of members of the Arizona Legislature alleging that considerable voter fraud occurred in the state. Trump claimed that he had won the battleground states of Arizona, Michigan, Georgia, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin, noting that he secured 11 million more votes than he did in his 2016 presidential bid. “The 2020 election was rigged. It was a scam, and the whole world is watching and …

