The Trump campaign filed a new lawsuit Tuesday in an attempt to overturn the election outcome in Wisconsin, just one day after the state certified its results in President-elect Joe Biden‘s favor.

A partial recount, which was requested by the Trump campaign, was completed on Monday. Soon after the Badger State formerly named Biden the winner of its election by roughly 20,700 votes, President Trump vowed to file another lawsuit.

Trump made good on his word Tuesday, and filed a new suit in the state’s Supreme Court that focuses on about 221,000 ballots cast in two Democratic counties previously targeted by the lame-duck president: Milwaukee and Dane.

The suit plaintiffs — the campaign, Trump and Vice President Pence — are requesting that the Wisconsin Supreme Court block the certification results until the ballots they deem “illegal and invalid” are tossed. The ballots in question include absentee ballots that the campaign says were improperly issued, counted or cast, according to the filing.

“The Recount Petition details mistakes, irregularities and illegal behavior affecting more than enough votes to alter the outcome of the Election,” the suit states.

The plaintiffs allege that despite objections, the ballots were including in the recount.

They also claim that Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Tony EversTony EversWisconsin formally declares Biden won election following recount Wisconsin police still searching for mall shooting suspect The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by the UAE Embassy in Washington, DC – Trump, Biden clash over transition holdup, pandemic plans MORE made an “illegal attempt to certify the election” prior to the “closing of the post-recount appeal deadline.”

However, even if Trump is successful in reversing the results in Wisconsin, he still would not have enough electoral votes to secure the White House for a second term.

Trump won Wisconsin by a narrow margin in the 2016 election.

