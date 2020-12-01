https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/528088-trump-campaign-lawyer-krebs-should-be-shot-for-rejecting-presidents

A lawyer for President TrumpDonald John TrumpGeraldo Rivera on Trump sowing election result doubts: ‘Enough is enough now’ Murkowski: Trump should concede White House race Scott Atlas resigns as coronavirus adviser to Trump MORE’s reelection campaign said former U.S. cybersecurity official Christopher Krebs should be “shot” for rejecting the president’s claims that the 2020 election was rigged.

During an interview on “The Howie Carr Show,” Joe diGenova outlined a number of baseless accusations around the elections, including that “mail-in balloting is inherently corrupt.” He then criticized Krebs, calling him a “class A moron.”

“Anybody who thinks the election went well, like that idiot Krebs who used to be the head of cybersecurity,” diGenova said. “That guy is a class A moron. He should be drawn and quartered. Taken out at dawn and shot.”

DiGenova’s comments come as the president and his allies lash out at those who publicly oppose the notion that the 2020 election was rigged.

Trump fired Krebs in November after his former agency, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), issued a statement asserting that the 2020 election was “the most secure in American history,” and dispelled assertions that voting systems were compromised.

The president said on Twitter that the statement was “highly inaccurate,” and claimed, without evidence, that “there was massive improprieties and fraud–including dead people voting.”

During an interview on “60 Minutes” that aired Sunday, Krebs said that he stands by his comments defending the election’s integrity.

“We did a good job. We did it right. I’d do it a thousand times over,” he said.

Trump lashed out at the CBS show on Sunday, saying the producers did not contact the White House about CISA’s election stance, which he called an “internal joke.”

The president has baselessly claimed for weeks that the election was stolen by President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenGeraldo Rivera on Trump sowing election result doubts: ‘Enough is enough now’ Senate approves two energy regulators, completing panel Murkowski: Trump should concede White House race MORE through massive voter fraud, and has mounted a series of legal challenges to contest the results. Most of these legal challenges have been unsuccessful.

