https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/528290-trump-has-discussed-possible-pardons-for-three-eldest-children

President TrumpDonald John TrumpGeraldo Rivera on Trump sowing election result doubts: ‘Enough is enough now’ Murkowski: Trump should concede White House race Scott Atlas resigns as coronavirus adviser to Trump MORE has discussed possibly pardoning his three eldest children and adviser Jared Kushner Jared Corey KushnerKushner going to Saudi Arabia, Qatar in last-ditch diplomatic push The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Mastercard – Coast-to-coast fears about post-holiday COVID-19 spread The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by the UAE Embassy in Washington, DC – COVID-19 fears surround Thanksgiving holiday MORE before he leaves the presidency, The New York Times reported Tuesday.

Two people briefed on the matter told the Times that the president has talked to his advisers about potentially giving his children, his son-in-law and his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani Rudy GiulianiArizona certifies Biden’s victory over Trump Krebs says allegations of foreign interference in 2020 election ‘farcical’ Trump campaign loses appeal over Pennsylvania race MORE preemptive pardons.

The Times had reported earlier Tuesday that Giuliani had discussed a possible pardon with the president as recently as last week.

ADVERTISEMENT

But the newspaper said President Trump had also looked into pardoning Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump Eric Frederick TrumpLara Trump mulling 2022 Senate run in North Carolina: report Juan Williams: Defeated Trump is in legal peril Trump campaign ends voter fraud hotline after it’s filled with prank calls MORE, Ivanka Trump Ivana (Ivanka) Marie TrumpThe Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by the UAE Embassy in Washington, DC – COVID-19 fears surround Thanksgiving holiday Women set to take key roles in Biden administration New York expands Trump tax fraud investigations to include write-offs: report MORE and her husband, Kushner, out of concern that President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenGeraldo Rivera on Trump sowing election result doubts: ‘Enough is enough now’ Senate approves two energy regulators, completing panel Murkowski: Trump should concede White House race MORE’s Justice Department would retaliate against his family.

The White House did not immediately provide a comment.

The president’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., was investigated during former special counsel Robert Mueller Robert (Bob) MuellerCNN’s Toobin warns McCabe is in ‘perilous condition’ with emboldened Trump CNN anchor rips Trump over Stone while evoking Clinton-Lynch tarmac meeting The Hill’s 12:30 Report: New Hampshire fallout MORE’s probe into the campaign’s contacts with Russia to get information on Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonBiden budget pick sparks battle with GOP Senate Katko fends off Democratic opponent in New York race Harris County GOP chairman who made racist Facebook post resigns MORE ahead of the 2016 election. But Donald Trump Jr. was not interviewed by Mueller’s office or charged.

President Trump’s son-in-law gave false information to federal authorities about his foreign contacts when they investigated him for his security clearance, which the president authorized anyway. Giving inaccurate or incomplete information during background checks for security clearances is a federal crime.

The Times notes that “the nature of Mr. Trump’s concern about any potential criminal exposure of Eric Trump or Ivanka Trump is unclear,” adding that the Manhattan district attorney is looking into the Trump Organization’s alleged tax violations.

ADVERTISEMENT

The reasoning for a pardon for Giuliani was also described as “unclear,” although federal prosecutors in Manhattan are investigating his business dealings with Ukraine and whether he was connected to the removal of former Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch Marie YovanovitchWhy it’s time for a majority female Cabinet Giuliani associate Correia pleads guilty to making false statements Teenager who filmed George Floyd’s death to be honored MORE.

ABC News reported earlier Tuesday that the president was looking into pardoning family members.

Fox News host Sean Hannity Sean Patrick HannityBiden’s Cabinet a battleground for future GOP White House hopefuls Parents of Seth Rich reach undisclosed settlement with Fox News Palin responds to Obama: ‘He is a purveyor of untruths’ MORE said on Monday that he thinks President Trump should pardon himself and his family members to avoid prosecution from a Biden Justice Department.

Hannity’s suggestion came after Andrew Weissmann, a deputy to Mueller, wrote an op-ed encouraging Biden’s attorney general to investigate and prosecute Trump.

The president also pardoned his former national security adviser Michael Flynn last week after he pleaded guilty to lying to federal authorities during Mueller’s investigation.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

