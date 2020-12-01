https://www.wnd.com/2020/12/trump-lawsuit-presents-video-evidence-dems-cash-votes-scheme/

A Trump campaign lawsuit in Nevada provided video evidence that Democrats are running a cash-for-votes scheme on Native American reservations, offering T-shirts, gas cards and raffle tickets in exchange for voting.

The video shows a volunteer for the Nevada Native Vote Project wearing a “Biden-Harris” mask and urging voters to cast a ballot for the Democratic ticket, reports the Nevada Independent.

The lawsuit contends Biden got 40,000 more votes in the scheme than did Trump in a state Biden won by about 33,000 votes.

Native Vote Project strategy coordinator Ethan Doig said the organization is working on a response to the complaint. But she insisted the group merely encouraged people to vote, not to vote for a specific candidate.

“It’s a baseless claim. We engaged with Trump voters and Biden voters across the board,” Doig said.

However, John Daniel Davidson, political editor for The Federalist, noted last month that Facebook pages of the project’s workers showed some wearing official Biden gear while handing out gift cards, electronics, clothing and other items, documenting an exchange of ballots for “prizes.”

“Simply put, this is illegal. Offering voters anything of value in exchange for their vote is a violation of federal election law, and in some cases punishable by up to two years in prison and as much as $10,000 in fines,” he wrote Nov. 18. “That includes raffles, free food, free T-shirts, and so on.”

High Country News noted that in Arizona and Wisconsin, Native American turnout — which often leans liberal — made the difference in Biden’s slim but winning margin.”

The publication said counties overlapping the reservations of the Blackfeet Nation, Fort Belknap Tribes, the Crow Tribe and Northern Cheyenne Tribe “went blue.”

In Wisconsin, which went narrowly for Biden by around 20,500 votes, there are more than 90,000 in the Native American population.

Even in Trump-supporting South Dakota, the report said, tribal lands went for Biden.

The Federalist reported that the Nevada Native Vote Project was just “one of many supposedly nonpartisan organizations engaged in vote-bribing and illegal electioneering, all under the thin guise of GOTV campaigns.”

“Similar efforts in as many as a half-dozen other states, including every major battleground state, were undertaken by groups that worked hand in hand with the Joe Biden campaign to deliver votes for Democrats.”

Danielson that while such fraud happens in each election, this time it took place “on a mass scale, in broad daylight, sometimes with the cooperation of state officials.”

Whether the election actually was stolen from President Trump or not, he said, there’s a bigger issue.

“It does mean something perhaps worse: unless we fix this, Americans will never trust our elections again,” he wrote.

Another corrupt group, he said, is Radicalize the Vote, a partnership between NCAI-funded Native Vote and an organization called Seeding Sovereignty, which describes itself as “an Indigenous-led collective.”

While claiming to be nonpartisan, RTV has been open about opposing President Trump, with online messages such as: “Every Trump sign is a desperate plea for toxic white supremacy to be seen and validated. It should remind you how fragile and threatened colonizers feel knowing their beliefs are dying an unremarkable and pitiful death.”

The group also posted an interview in which Rep. Deb Haaland of New Mexico promotes Joe Biden “at length.”

The organizations are evidence, he said, of “a larger, highly coordinated effort to deliver Native votes for the Democratic Party and the Biden campaign. In some cases, these efforts received indirect assistance from state lawmakers and election officials.”

In Nevada, he said, lawmakers cooperated by passing a law allowing nearly unrestricted ballot-harvesting. In Arizona, Danielson wrote, “which Trump lost by three-tenths of a percentage point, Secretary of State Kate Hobbs’ office set up special online voter registration URLs for select nonprofit groups back in May. The stated goal was to increase voter registration, but the online registrations were heavily promoted by left-wing groups like Native Vote.”

“The Biden campaign also worked closely with Native Vote and Radicalize the Vote, promoting the latter through its ‘Natives for Biden’ social media account and often showing up to distribute campaign swag at polling precincts in cooperation with Native Vote and the Nevada Native Project,” he said.

“These efforts were part of a concerted outreach strategy by the Biden camp, which in July hired Clara Pratte, former chief of staff for Navajo Nation President Russell Begaye, as ‘tribal engagement director’ for the campaign,” he wrote.

Consequently, the vote in Native American communities coincided almost exactly with others that voted Democrat in Arizona.

The Nevada Native Vote Project Facebook page includes a post from Native Organizers Alliance. Funding for that group apparently comes from Native Vote, which is part of the National Congress of American Indians.

NCAL, in turn, gets its funding from tribes, charities, corporations and the federal government, whose agencies turned over some $3 million to NCAI, the group acknowledged.

Danielson says the get-out-the-vote efforts were far from nonpartisan, since Native Vote and NCAI have been partnered with a group called Four Direction, which directed donations through its website to a Democratic fundraising program.

