https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/5fc7d620fcf548787cff9536
There may not be enough doses of coronavirus vaccines until May 2021, the World Health Organization (WHO) has warned, amid a flurry of activity among drug-makers and governments to get various jabs au…
Plus: Mitch McConnell pours cold water on a moderate COVID relief package, and Tyson Foods faces new allegations….
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has described the conduct of MEP Jozsef Szajer – caught in an apparent gay orgy in Brussels – as “incompatible with our values,” after Szajer resigned from Orban’…