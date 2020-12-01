https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/trump-legal-team-slams-bill-barr-comments-voter-fraud-hasnt-semblance-doj-investigation/

AWOL US Attorney General Bill Barr told the Associated Press on Tuesday that the DOJ has not uncovered evidence of widespread fraud that would change the outcome of the 2020 election.

Barr claimed that the FBI has followed up on specific complaints of voter fraud yet they have uncovered no evidence that would change the outcome.

“To date, we have not seen fraud on a scale that could have affected a different outcome in the election,” Barr told the AP.

President Trump’s legal team responded to Bill Barr’s comments on voter fraud with fire.

“With all due respect to the Attorney General, there hasn’t been any semblance of a Department of Justice investigation. We have gathered ample evidence of illegal voting in at least six states, which they have not examined. We have many witnesses swearing under oath they saw crimes being committed in connection with voter fraud. As far as we know, not a single one has been interviewed by the DOJ. The Justice Department also hasn’t audited any voting machines or used their subpoena powers to determine the truth,” Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani and Trump campaign senior legal advisor said in a statement.

“Nonetheless, we will continue our pursuit of the truth through the judicial system and state legislatures, and continue toward the Constitution’s mandate and ensuring that every legal vote is counted and every illegal vote is not. Again, with the greatest respect to the Attorney General, his opinion appears to be without any knowledge or investigation of the substantial irregularities and evidence of systemic fraud,” Giuliani and Ellis added.

Statement of Trump Legal Team on Bill Barr’s Comments on Voter Fraud. pic.twitter.com/SlZRKStbri — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) December 1, 2020

