New Jersey Trump Supporters gathered in Trenton, the state’s capital, to take a stand against alleged voter fraud.

Events like these are behind held across the country.

A former Air Force Pilot said he wants transparency.

“I just want an honest election. I want the right man in the office. And I want our voice heard, and in my opinion, I don’t think the election was done honestly because of some of the things I’ve seen on the news,” said Mike Licata.

Another participant we talked to is an attorney working in New Jersey.

He said he thinks Trump will win the election.

“I think what happens is now, a lot of the evidence and the lawsuits are coming out publicly, so it’s not just people saying, ‘The election has been taken.’ Now they’re actually presenting evidence. ‘This is what happened. Take a look at this.’ And once that evidence comes out, then we hope that the courts have to make a decision, and not just the courts, but elected officials in these states where we need to switch,” said Rory Wells.

Experts and analysts said that if Joe Biden were to win the election, efforts made by the Trump Administration to hold the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) responsible would be undone.

Some also pointed out that the CCP would have more opportunity to expand its influence in the West.

One nurse who left Communist Ukraine when she was 16 said she’s afraid this might come true.

“I see this influence of CCP coming to America, and I never thought I would see that and that is very scary. And I have kids and I want them to grow up free. I see what they did to Hong Kong. I see what they’re trying to do to Taiwan, and I see what they’re trying to do America, and I would do anything to prevent that,” said Mira Balteanu.

She said Americans need to be educated about Communism and fight tooth and nail against it.

