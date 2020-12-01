https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/trump-to-veto-ndaa-because-section-230-is-not-eliminated/
…..Therefore, if the very dangerous & unfair Section 230 is not completely terminated as part of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), I will be forced to unequivocally VETO the Bill when sent to the very beautiful Resolute desk. Take back America NOW. Thank you!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 2, 2020
Tweeted by President Trump in the last few minutes.