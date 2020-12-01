Between 10% and 15% of volunteers in Pfizer’s and Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine trials have “significantly noticeable” side effects, according to the Trump administration’s vaccine czar.

Dr. Moncef Slaoui, the scientific head of Operation Warp Speed, said the side effects can last up to a day and a half. The reported side effects include fever, chills, muscle aches, and headaches, as well as reported redness and pain at the injection site.

“The longer, more important kind of adverse events, such as some autoimmune disease or others, have not been reported in a different way between the placebo group and the vaccine group in these two trials, which is very reassuring,” Slaoui said in an interview with the Washington Post on Monday.

Yet, Slaoui warned that while the short-term and middle-term effects of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are well known, “the very long-term safety is not yet understood by definition.”

Both Pfizer’s and Moderna’s vaccines are reported to be over 94% effective. Both companies have applied to the Food and Drug Administration for emergency use authorization, which, if approved, would enable them to distribute the vaccine immediately. The coronavirus vaccine is expected to be available by the third week of December.