https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/tuesday-election-fraud-hearing-michigan-oversight-committee-live-stream-video-virginia-whistleblowers-presser-2-pm/

The Michigan Senate Oversight Committee will hold a hearing Tuesday in Lansing on elections fraud at the TCF Center in November.

Here is the live-feed video for the Michigan hearing.

We were told there is EXPLOSIVE NEWS coming from Michigan today or tomorrow!

134,000 Americans are watching the hearing on RSBN.

TRENDING: Crowd Erupts in Cheers as Giuliani Tells AZ State Lawmakers: “Your Political Career is Worth Losing if You Can Save the Right to Vote in America” (VIDEO)

And Trump Attorney Phillip Kline announced on Tuesday there election fraud whistleblowers will hold a press conference today at 2 PM in Arlington, Virginia.

We have three whistleblowers who will reveal substantial evidence of unlawful actions made by election officials; and widespread illegal efforts by USPS workers to influence the outcome of the election. 2PM EST TODAY pic.twitter.com/VWUD593a1v — Phillip Kline (@PhillDKline) December 1, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

