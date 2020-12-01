https://www.oann.com/uk-retailer-debenhams-to-be-liquidated/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=uk-retailer-debenhams-to-be-liquidated



FILE PHOTO: A Debenhams store is pictured, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Harrogate, Britain August 11, 2020. REUTERS/Lee Smith FILE PHOTO: A Debenhams store is pictured, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Harrogate, Britain August 11, 2020. REUTERS/Lee Smith

December 1, 2020

LONDON (Reuters) – British department store retailer Debenhams is to be liquidated after failing to find a buyer, administrators FRP Advisory said on Tuesday.

It said it would start a wind-down of Debenhams, whilst continuing to seek offers for all or parts of the business.

The collapse of Debenhams, which trades from 124 UK stores and employs 12,000, came a day after Philip Green’s Arcadia fashion group entered administration, threatening about 13,000 jobs.

(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

