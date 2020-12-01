https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/coronavirus/united-kingdom-becomes-first-western-nation-approve-covid-19-vaccine?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The United Kingdom on Wednesday became the first Western country to authorize a COVID-19 vaccine, granting emergency-use approval to a shot developed jointly by Pfizer Inc. of the U.S. and BioNTech SE of Germany.

The two shot-vaccine is also under review in the United States by the Food and Drug Administration, with approval perhaps as early as this month.

